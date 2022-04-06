Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncorus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the highest is ($0.74). Oncorus posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full-year earnings of ($2.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($2.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oncorus.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06).

ONCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group cut their price target on Oncorus from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oncorus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Oncorus in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP grew its stake in Oncorus by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 55,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Oncorus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oncorus by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Oncorus stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.80. 2,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,837. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45. Oncorus has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $17.79.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

