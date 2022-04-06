Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncorus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the highest is ($0.74). Oncorus posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full-year earnings of ($2.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($2.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oncorus.
Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06).
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP grew its stake in Oncorus by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 55,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Oncorus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oncorus by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.
Oncorus stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.80. 2,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,837. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45. Oncorus has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $17.79.
About Oncorus
Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.
