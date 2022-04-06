One Horizon Group (OTCMKTS:OHGI) and Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) Financial Comparison

One Horizon Group (OTCMKTS:OHGI – Get Rating) and Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for One Horizon Group and Minim, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Horizon Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Minim 0 0 2 0 3.00

Minim has a consensus price target of $2.88, indicating a potential upside of 304.99%. Given Minim’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Minim is more favorable than One Horizon Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares One Horizon Group and Minim’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Horizon Group $790,000.00 0.61 -$13.77 million N/A N/A Minim $55.42 million 0.59 -$3.59 million ($0.09) -7.89

Minim has higher revenue and earnings than One Horizon Group.

Profitability

This table compares One Horizon Group and Minim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Horizon Group N/A -92.52% -72.45% Minim -6.47% -48.04% -18.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of Minim shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of One Horizon Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.9% of Minim shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

One Horizon Group has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minim has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Minim beats One Horizon Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

One Horizon Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital media, entertainment and secure messaging businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sales of Secure Messaging Licenses, 123 Wish, Love Media House, and Browning Productions. The 123 Wish segment offers an experience based platform where subscribers have a chance to play and win experiences from celebrities, athletes and artists. The Love Media House segment includes full-service music production, artist representation and digital media business that provides a broad range of entertainment services as well as branding and advertising, video and photo production, recording, songwriting, artist development, digital distribution, billboard chart promotion, and consulting and life coaching. The Browning Productions segment produces and distributes numerous television programs spanning dozens of episodes for acclaimed television networks such as A&E, FYI, and History Channel. The company was founded by Brian James Collins on November 30, 2012 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Minim Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minim, Inc. is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work. The company was founded by Frank Blase Manning and Peter Robin Kramer in May 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, NH.

