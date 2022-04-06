Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Receives $7.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.88.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OTRK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $13.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

OTRK opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ontrak has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.64.

Ontrak ( NASDAQ:OTRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.09). Ontrak had a negative net margin of 44.15% and a negative return on equity of 47.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ontrak by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ontrak by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

