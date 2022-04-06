Oppenheimer Comments on Bank of America Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.
Shares of BAC stock opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $323.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 23.60%.
Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.
