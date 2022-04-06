Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.11. Option Care Health posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 750%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Option Care Health.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $927.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.68 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ OPCH traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $27.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,349. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. Option Care Health has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $141,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $456,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Option Care Health by 105.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157,744 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at $96,743,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth about $85,991,000. Venor Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth about $15,601,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth about $42,794,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Option Care Health (Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.