Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Trading Down 6%

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Rating) was down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00). Approximately 9,221,669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 16,456,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.34 ($0.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.35 million and a P/E ratio of -3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Oracle Power plc engages in the exploration and development of coal in Pakistan. It is also involved in building a mine-mouth power plant. The company primarily holds interests in the Thar Block VI project that covers an area of approximately 9,100 square kilometers located in the Thar Province of Pakistan.

