Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) CEO Bobby Gaspar Purchases 15,000 Shares

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) CEO Bobby Gaspar bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $11,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
ORTX opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $7.32. The company has a market cap of $95.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ORTX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.
Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.
