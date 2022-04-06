Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) CEO Bobby Gaspar Purchases 15,000 Shares

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) CEO Bobby Gaspar bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $11,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ORTX opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $7.32. The company has a market cap of $95.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORTX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 9,867.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

