Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Gap Up to $34.72

Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.72, but opened at $35.64. Organon & Co. shares last traded at $36.35, with a volume of 44,974 shares changing hands.

OGN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.82.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 1,899.41% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 122.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,105,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,630,000 after buying an additional 609,062 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,137,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 48,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 27,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Company Profile (NYSE:OGN)

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

