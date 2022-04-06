ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $7.00. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ORIC. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.46.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ORIC opened at $6.90 on Monday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $272.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.94.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Dominic Piscitelli acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $321,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 367,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,092 over the last ninety days. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.