ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $7.00. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on ORIC. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.46.
ORIC opened at $6.90 on Monday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $272.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.94.
In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Dominic Piscitelli acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $321,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 367,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,092 over the last ninety days. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ORIC Pharmaceuticals (ORIC)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.