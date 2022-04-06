OriginTrail (TRAC) Market Capitalization Tops $255.48 Million

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One OriginTrail coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001557 BTC on major exchanges. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $255.48 million and $2.04 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003492 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00036392 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00106457 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About OriginTrail
According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “
Buying and Selling OriginTrail
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.
