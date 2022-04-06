Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.03

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 1200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Several research firms have commented on ORLA. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Orla Mining by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Orla Mining by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,621,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,123,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Orla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

