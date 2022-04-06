Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.03

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 1200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.
Several research firms have commented on ORLA. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Orla Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)
Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orla Mining (ORLA)
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.