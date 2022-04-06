OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives $73.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KIDS. TheStreet raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ KIDS traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $54.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.85. OrthoPediatrics has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $73.91.

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joseph W. Hauser sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $148,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $349,314.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,204 shares of company stock worth $1,482,701 over the last three months. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

