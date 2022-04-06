OSB Group (LON:OSB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

OSB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.52) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their target price on OSB Group from GBX 645 ($8.46) to GBX 790 ($10.36) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, OSB Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 707.40 ($9.28).

Shares of OSB stock opened at GBX 578.50 ($7.59) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 527.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 520.93. OSB Group has a one year low of GBX 407 ($5.34) and a one year high of GBX 592 ($7.76). The stock has a market cap of £2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a GBX 21.10 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $4.90. This represents a yield of 4.44%. OSB Group’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

