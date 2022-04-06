Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 222 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $95.66 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $148.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.76%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

