Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in UDR by 1,523.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,689,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of UDR by 89.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,796 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,917,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 119.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,085,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,529,000 after acquiring an additional 590,069 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UDR. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

Shares of UDR opened at $58.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 121.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.37.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. UDR’s payout ratio is 302.09%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

