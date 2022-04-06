O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) Trading Up 0.1%

O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.30 and last traded at $44.28. Approximately 41,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 123,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,668,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $543,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 69,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter.

