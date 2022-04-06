Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $95.71

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $95.71 and last traded at $96.74, with a volume of 735439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.47.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSK. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.65.

The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,301,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,732 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 21.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,730,000 after purchasing an additional 545,107 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,511,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,083,000 after purchasing an additional 161,732 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,773,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,865,000 after purchasing an additional 38,339 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,211,000 after purchasing an additional 192,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

