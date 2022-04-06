OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Receives $126.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.50.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $913,756.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.05. The stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,414. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.75. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $76.35 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.13.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.53 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

