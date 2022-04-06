Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OR shares. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

OR stock opened at C$16.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.49. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$13.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a PE ratio of -117.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -148.94%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties (Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

