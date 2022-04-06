Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Given New C$22.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$22.50 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.45 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.74. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OR. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth $145,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

