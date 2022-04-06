Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

OR has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$23.00 price target on Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.90.

Shares of OR stock opened at C$16.59 on Tuesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$13.60 and a twelve month high of C$18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -148.94%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

