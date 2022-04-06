Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $68.00 at Truist Financial

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $58.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.63% from the company’s previous close.

OVV has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of OVV opened at $51.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.15. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 3.36.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Ovintiv by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

