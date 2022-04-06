Oxen (OXEN) Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $36.53 million and $528,762.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oxen has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,902.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.73 or 0.07361081 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.55 or 0.00260918 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.02 or 0.00774493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00091052 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $217.63 or 0.00495715 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007023 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.27 or 0.00378726 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,796,254 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

