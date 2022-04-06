Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

OXLC stock opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $8.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The investment management company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.61%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 78,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 25,315 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 61,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 15,744 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period.

About Oxford Lane Capital (Get Rating)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.