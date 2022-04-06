P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Gap Up to $27.30

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.30, but opened at $27.86. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $26.14, with a volume of 1,241 shares trading hands.

PTSI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on P.A.M. Transportation Services from $42.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $598.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average of $44.89.

P.A.M. Transportation Services ( NASDAQ:PTSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 43.43% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $213.91 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,418,000 after acquiring an additional 372,506 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 98.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,708,000 after buying an additional 338,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after acquiring an additional 139,591 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 286.0% in the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 81,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 60,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 35,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

