P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “P3 Health Partners is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company. P3 Health Partners, formerly known as Foresight Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
Separately, William Blair began coverage on P3 Health Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
In related news, major shareholder Michael Balkin bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $72,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $1,126,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $319,000.
P3 Health Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.
