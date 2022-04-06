P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on P3 Health Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of PIII stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32. P3 Health Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Balkin bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $72,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $1,126,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $319,000.

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

