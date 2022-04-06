PAC Global One Day Trading Volume Reaches $359,131.00 (PAC)

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last seven days, PAC Global has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006995 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.76 or 0.00231685 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.81 or 0.00279616 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 189.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

