Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Up 3.5%

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.70 and last traded at $79.27. Approximately 7,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 461,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.61.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PCRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.07.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 7,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $527,075.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,112 shares of company stock worth $3,692,026. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 97.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

