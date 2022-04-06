Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Up 3.5%

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.70 and last traded at $79.27. Approximately 7,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 461,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.61.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PCRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.
The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.07.
In other news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 7,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $527,075.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,112 shares of company stock worth $3,692,026. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 97.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.
Pacira BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCRX)
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
