PageGroup (LON:PAGE) PT Lowered to GBX 700

PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 770 ($10.10) to GBX 700 ($9.18) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.44% from the company’s previous close.

PAGE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.97) price objective on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.98) price objective on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 648 ($8.50).

Shares of LON PAGE opened at GBX 478 ($6.27) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 12.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.09. PageGroup has a 1 year low of GBX 405.60 ($5.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 691 ($9.06). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 537.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 606.46.

In related news, insider Ben Stevens bought 5,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 458 ($6.01) per share, for a total transaction of £26,325.84 ($34,525.69). Also, insider Stephen Ingham sold 92,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.47), for a total transaction of £453,791.71 ($595,136.67).

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

