PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.19% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.
PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $20.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average is $27.31. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
