PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $20.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average is $27.31. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,275,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910,156 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,692,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,713 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,373,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,443,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,292,000 after buying an additional 1,465,172 shares in the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

