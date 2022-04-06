PAID Network (PAID) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.51 Million

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $18.51 million and $164,226.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PAID Network has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00046361 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.64 or 0.07309392 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,858.53 or 0.99973585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00051223 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

