Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Hits New 1-Year High at $290.00

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.80) and last traded at GBX 286 ($3.75), with a volume of 103716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274 ($3.59).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a report on Wednesday.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51. The stock has a market cap of £132.39 million and a PE ratio of 13.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 249.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 252.70.
About Palace Capital (LON:PCA)
Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Palace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palace Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.