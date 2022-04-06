Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Hits New 1-Year High at $290.00

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.80) and last traded at GBX 286 ($3.75), with a volume of 103716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274 ($3.59).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51. The stock has a market cap of £132.39 million and a PE ratio of 13.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 249.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 252.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Palace Capital’s payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

About Palace Capital (LON:PCA)

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

