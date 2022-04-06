Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Alexander D. Moore Sells 36,500 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:PLTR opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.44 and a beta of 5.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20.
Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.
About Palantir Technologies (Get Rating)
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
