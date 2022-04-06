Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.50. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 768,538 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $112.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Palatin Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:PTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 164.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31,289 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 85.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 76.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

About Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

