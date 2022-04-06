Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.80

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.80 and last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 6545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.07.

PAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). Pampa Energía had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth about $1,354,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Pampa Energía by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 487.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,069,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 887,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

