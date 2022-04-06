Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$34.66 and last traded at C$35.02. 257,046 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 603,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.15.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Pan American Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Steven Busby sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.89, for a total transaction of C$27,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,852,615.20.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

