Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.98. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 5,952 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.64 and a quick ratio of 8.64. The company has a market cap of C$48.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.03.
Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Canada.
