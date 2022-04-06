Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.33.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $106.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,336.50, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $89.20 and a 1-year high of $140.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.37.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7,000.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,365,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,456,000 after acquiring an additional 560,069 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,019,000 after acquiring an additional 524,219 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,652,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5,206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,860,000 after acquiring an additional 362,056 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

