Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 31,649 Shares

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 31,649 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $423,147.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 4th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 18,289 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $245,621.27.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 17,064 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $221,832.00.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 16,889 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $204,525.79.
- On Monday, March 21st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 15,323 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $186,940.60.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 19,094 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $255,095.84.
- On Monday, February 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 37,906 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $514,384.42.
- On Thursday, February 24th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 57,096 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $777,647.52.
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 56,050 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $832,903.00.
- On Friday, February 18th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,816 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $891,856.56.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,932 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $772,748.16.
PARR stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $794.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.53. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 11.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.
About Par Pacific
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
