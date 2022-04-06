Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 31,649 Shares

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 31,649 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $423,147.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Par Pacific alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 18,289 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $245,621.27.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 17,064 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $221,832.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 16,889 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $204,525.79.

On Monday, March 21st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 15,323 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $186,940.60.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 19,094 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $255,095.84.

On Monday, February 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 37,906 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $514,384.42.

On Thursday, February 24th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 57,096 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $777,647.52.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 56,050 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $832,903.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,816 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $891,856.56.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,932 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $772,748.16.

PARR stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $794.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.53. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 11.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

About Par Pacific (Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.