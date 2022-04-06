Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.37

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.37 and traded as high as C$26.54. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$26.49, with a volume of 570,438 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price (up previously from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Parex Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 8.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.41.

Parex Resources ( TSE:PXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$397.55 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Parex Resources Inc. will post 5.4800004 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is 6.51%.

In other news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.20, for a total transaction of C$242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,333,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,282,291.80. Also, Senior Officer Eric Furlan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.98, for a total transaction of C$134,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,394,475.42. Insiders sold 119,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,997 over the last ninety days.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

