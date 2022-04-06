Patrick J. Haley Sells 10,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $224,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average of $19.47.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $451.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Exelixis by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

