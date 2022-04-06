Patrick J. Haley Sells 10,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $224,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ EXEL opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average of $19.47.
Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $451.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.
About Exelixis (Get Rating)
Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exelixis (EXEL)
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.