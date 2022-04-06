Patrick Meier Sells 28,024 Shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Stock

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF – Get Rating) insider Patrick Meier sold 28,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.28), for a total value of £48,761.76 ($63,949.85).

Shares of APF opened at GBX 182 ($2.39) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 119.41 ($1.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 185 ($2.43). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 152.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 139.57. The firm has a market cap of £389.08 million and a P/E ratio of -101.11.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.21) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.36) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

