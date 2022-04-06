Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Paya in the 3rd quarter worth $2,903,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Paya in the 3rd quarter worth $1,122,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Paya by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,728 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Paya in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Paya by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 78,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,388 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. Paya has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $748.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.00 and a beta of -0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.94.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paya will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

