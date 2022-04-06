Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,274 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 17.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,344,000 after purchasing an additional 23,571 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 303.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Paycom Software by 19.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $13.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,715. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.97, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $283.91 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.35.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.67.

Paycom Software Profile (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

