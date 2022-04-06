PCM Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

PCM opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58. PCM Fund has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $12.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PCM Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,470,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 17,371 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

