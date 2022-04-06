Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Gap Down to $34.83

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.83, but opened at $33.25. Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares last traded at $34.39, with a volume of 515 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a market capitalization of $622.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 89.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter worth about $214,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGC)
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.