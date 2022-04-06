Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Gap Down to $34.83

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.83, but opened at $33.25. Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares last traded at $34.39, with a volume of 515 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $622.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $56.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 89.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter worth about $214,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

