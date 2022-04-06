PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report released on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PMT. Jonestrading began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,230,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,544,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 213.2% during the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,200,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,634,000 after purchasing an additional 817,086 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,278,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,430,000. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 15,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $235,063.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 723.10%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

