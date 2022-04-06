PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given New $18.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $18.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PMT. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.91.

NYSE PMT opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 64.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.94. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:PMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 723.10%.

In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 15,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,230,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,654,000 after buying an additional 1,107,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,544,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 213.2% during the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,200,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,634,000 after purchasing an additional 817,086 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,278,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,430,000. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

