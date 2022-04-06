Peony (PNY) Price Down 14.3% Over Last Week

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Peony has a total market capitalization of $58.21 million and $184,143.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000723 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00023326 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 184,476,372 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.