Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $7.14 Million Stock Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 65,343 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.33% of Stoneridge worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRI. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Stoneridge by 49.4% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,765,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,004,000 after acquiring an additional 584,251 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Stoneridge by 60.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 823,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,795,000 after acquiring an additional 310,953 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Stoneridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in Stoneridge by 694.6% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 79,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 69,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in Stoneridge by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,103,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after acquiring an additional 63,757 shares in the last quarter.

SRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stoneridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SRI stock opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.33 million, a P/E ratio of 182.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor acquired 12,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $243,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

